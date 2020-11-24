BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Nov. 16, 2020
- Sandra M. Cesarini, 23, of Chittenango, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
Nov. 17, 2020
- David M. Abrams, 30, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Chad M. Emmons, 32, of West Eaton, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no head lamps.
- Kyle E. Endemann, 48, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
Nov. 18, 2020
- Stephanie R. Geer, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Wayne L. Lints II, 41, of Oneida, was arrested for two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Nov. 19, 2020
- Larry A. Balcom, 35, of Blossvale, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/loud exhaust and uninspected motor vehicle.
- Jannessa L. Leahey, 18, of Oneida, was arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Robert H. Hopkins, 29, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child less than 17 years old.
- Alicia L. Roydhouse, 40, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for dangerous dog and local laws dog at large and unlicensed dog.
Nov. 20, 2020
- Tracy P. Henry, 55, of Munnsville, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Christina M. Verne, 33, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for second-egree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator.
- Paul T. Boivin, 47, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Timothy A. Douglas, 29, of Oneida was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Joseph M. Love, 26, of Oneida, was arrested on a superior court warrant for two counts of second-degree assault (injury to a police officer), three counts of third-degree criminal mischief (felony), three counts of obstructing governmental administration and one count of disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in Madison County Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond.
Nov. 21, 2020
- Gregory M. Pasiak, 30, of Oswego, was arrested for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Charles E. Kampf, 39, of Madison, was issued appearance tickets for suspended registration, unlicensed operator, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree (3+ suspensions on 3+ dates) and aggravated unlicensed operation (alcohol). He was also arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (alcohol), second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to dim headlights, no/inadequate lights. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court on all charges and released on his own recognizance.
Nov. 22, 2020
- Victoria L. Cueto, 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Joshua Joslyn, 35, of Oneida, was arrested for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (10 or more suspensions on 10 or more dates). He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
- Lawrence W. Bartlett III, 42, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree grand larceny.
- Georgianna L. Fuller, 51, of Sodus, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of second-degree harassment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.