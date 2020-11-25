Dec. 6 through 12, 2020, is National Influenza Vaccination Week

The Madison County Health Department reminds the public that it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

“Flu season most often peaks between December and March, but the flu may still be around as late as May,” said Community Health Director Katie Mungari. “We are encouraging people who have not yet been vaccinated this season to get vaccinated now.”

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for your body to develop antibodies that protect against flu virus infection. It’s best to get vaccinated before flu activity picks up in your area. “Getting the flu vaccine is simple, and it’s the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your family from the flu,” says Mungari.

Studies show that flu vaccination reduces flu illnesses, doctor visits, hospitalizations and work and school absences due to flu. With COVID-19 also prevalent, it is more important than ever to get a flu shot, Mungari said.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. People at high risk for serious flu-related complications that can lead to hospitalization and even death include children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old, pregnant women, people 65 year of age and older and people who have certain medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease.

The Health Department said it’s also important for those caring for high-risk individuals to get vaccinated.

“The flu vaccine is safe and does not give you the flu,” Mungari said.

The Health Department is holding immunization clinics with flu shots available on Dec. 2 and 16, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Clinics are by appointment only and will be held at the Health Department, 138 N. Court St., Building 5, Wampsville. Face masks are required, and all COVID-19 safety guidelines are followed to protect staff and the public. To make an appointment, call 315.366.2848.

For other locations to get your flu shot in Madison County, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

