BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Nov. 16, 2020
- Pandora L. Rebollo, 54, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Nov. 23, 2020
- Devin M. Simzer, 35, of Blossvale, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (previous conviction), second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (three or more suspensions on three or more dates) and an equipment violation. He was arraigned in the Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Mary E. Ujkaj, 34, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (three or more suspensions on three or more dates), uninspected motor vehicle and an exhaust violation. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
Nov. 25, 2020
- John A. Durr, 25, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and second-degree harassment.
Nov. 27, 2020
- Mark A. Keller, 52, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
Nov. 28, 2020
- John A. Durr, 25, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and Public Health Law possession of a controlled substance in non-original container.
- Michael W. Shanahan, 37, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
- Bernard M. Winn, 53, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (felony), use of a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, operating a CMV with a BAC of .06-.08%, felony DWI, no seatbelt, operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile device and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Nov. 29, 2020
- Rebecca R. Relyea, 30, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Luciano M. Cinquemani, 35, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (three or more suspensions on three or more dates), unlicensed operator and failure to dim headlights.
- Paulette Y. Conley, 57, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.