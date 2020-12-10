Madison County Courier

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Dec 10, 2020

Nov. 30, 2020

  • Michael A. Wesolowski, 37, of Madison, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct (creating an offensive condition).

Dec. 3, 2020

  • Holvin M. Capeles Jr., 34, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for improper license plates, uninspected motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (three or more suspensions on three or more dates) and unlicensed operator. He was taken into custody on an active warrant through the state police and turned over to them without incident.
  • Chyann M. Brown, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Courtney R. Hall, 26, of Chittenango, was issued an appearance ticket for four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
  • Meghan A. Miller, 18, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for no headlamps and four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
  • Trisha L. Perkins, 33, of Munnsville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own incognizance.

Dec. 4, 2020

  • Terrence Theopolis Sloan, 57, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Chyanne R. Rich, 49, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Dec. 5, 2020

  • Olivario B. Maes, 41, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal tampering.
  • Floyd A. Payne (a/k/a Adam Payne), 46, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct (unreasonable noise).
  • Steven D. Thurston, 19, of Oneida, was arrested on a county court bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of criminal possession of a firearm, fourth-degree grand larceny (firearm), fourth-degree grand larceny (stolen motor vehicle), fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (vehicle), fourth-degree grand larceny (credit card) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail to be held for arraignment.

Dec. 6, 2020

  • Christopher J. Mudge, 37, of Oneida, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (felony), driving while intoxicated and circumventing an ignition interlock device. He was transported to Madison County Jail to be held for arraignment.

