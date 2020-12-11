Brindisi announces military academy nominations for NY-22 students

Brindisi: These hardworking young men & women should be honored by these nominations

Congressman Anthony Brindisi recently announced military service academy nominations for 14 area students. Brindisi, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, convened an independent committee of local veterans, educators and community leaders to select applicants for Congressional nominations to the United States military service academies.

Brindisi serves on the United States Military Academy Board of Visitors.

Based on Brindisi’s nominations, the committee selected 14 students from New York’s 22nd District to be reviewed for potential appointments by these prestigious service academies.

“These students are strong leaders in their communities and an example of patriotism and dedication for all of us,” Brindisi said. “They have demonstrated academic excellence and a dedication to their community and country that will serve them well if they are offered an appointment and serve as an officer in our military. I wish them and their families the best and have no doubt they will serve our district and country honorably.”

Madison County students include:

Cazenovia

Cameron Phillip Cunningham from Cazenovia was nominated to the Military Academy. Cameron attends Clarkson University.

Eli Damrad Gifford from Cazenovia was nominated to the Naval Academy. Eli attends Cazenovia High School.

Chittenango

Marilla Jining Bongiovanni from Chittenango was nominated to the Naval Academy. Marilla attends Chittenango High School.

Oneida

Cody Chance Miller from Oneida was nominated to the Military Academy. Cody attends Christian Brothers Academy.

Wampsville

Naomie Grace Pawlikowski from Wampsville was nominated to the Air Force Academy. Naomie attends Oneida High School.

Students from surrounding communities include:

Julia Kelley Mann from Central Square was nominated to the Air Force Academy. Julia attends Paul V. Moore High School.

Julia Kelley Mann from Central Square was nominated to the Air Force Academy. Julia attends Paul V. Moore High School.

Morgan Brianna Smith from South Otselic was nominated to the Air Force Academy. Morgan attends Otselic Valley High School.

Kyra Beth Warncke from Whitesboro was nominated to both the Merchant Marine Academy and the Naval Academy. Kyra attends Dame Junior/Senior High School.

Arayla Raquel Garcia from Sherrill was nominated to the Military Academy. Arayla attends Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.

Bryce Alexander Sinclair from Endicott was nominated to the Military Academy. Bryce attends Maine-Endwell High School.

Hannah Lynn McCarthy from Deerfield was nominated to the Naval Academy. Hannah attends Utica College.

Evan Moses Ticknor from Cincinnatus was nominated to the Naval Academy. Evan attends Marathon High School.

Casimir Carlos Ulatowski from Sherburne was nominated to the Naval Academy. Casimir attends Sherburne-Earlville High School.

Holden Michael Wasko from Binghamton was nominated to the Naval Academy. Holden attends Susquehanna Valley High School.

For additional information on military academy nominations click HERE.

