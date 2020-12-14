Canastota Police Department invites public comment for police reform

The village of Canastota and Canastota Police Department continue to seek feedback from residents in drafting the state Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative plan. On June 12, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 203 requiring each local government in New York to adopt a policing reform plan by April 1, 2021.

The order authorizes the director of the state Division of the Budget to condition state aid to localities on the adoption of such a plan.

The state PRRC asks all local police agencies to actively engage with stakeholders in the local community and have locally approved plans for the strategies, policies and procedures of local police agencies. The plan must include the appropriate role of the police but allow the police to do their jobs to protect the public. Canastota has held meetings with key community members about ways to continue to support the community and move forward.

“We are committed to providing exceptional service, to respecting the rights, dignity, diversity and sensitivity of all people, to working and communicating with our citizens as well as ourselves, toward the improvement of the quality of life in our community,” said Police Chief James Zophy. “We look forward to the community engagement involved in this process and continuing to serve the community to the best of our abilities.”

Public input is critical to understanding residents’ perspectives of relationships with the Canastota Police Department. To participate online, click HERE. To mail responses, forward to Village of Canastota – Attn: Jenn Farwell, 205 S. Peterboro St., Canastota, N.Y. 13032.

The public comment period is open until January 8, 2020. For more information, call 315.697.7559.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related