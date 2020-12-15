Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Bymartha

Dec 15, 2020

Dec. 7, 2020

  • Benjamin E. Prawl, 27, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash/$2,000 bond.
  • Jack J. Weismore, 32, of Oneida, was arrested for two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Dec. 9, 2020

  • Beverly D. Stout, 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Dec. 10, 2020

  • William G. Coon, 38, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree harassment, second-degree aggravated harassment (communicating threats to member of same family or household). He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
  • David L. Gallagher, 28, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal possession of stolen property (motor vehicle) and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
  • Wendy L. Crandall, 72, of Verona, was issued an appearance ticket for no/inadequate lights and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Dec. 11, 2020

  • Stephen P. Vanderwarker, 27, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree harassment (physical contact) and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Dec. 12, 2020

  • Sara M. Coonrod, 31, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for loud/inadequate exhaust, unlicensed operator and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (three or more suspensions on three or more dates).

Dec. 13, 2020

  • Danielle L. Payne, 20, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
  • Michael A. Ellsworth, 26, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

By martha

Related Post

Education/STEM Top Story

Elmira College announces dean’s list for fall 2020 term

Dec 17, 2020 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Canastota Police Department invites public comment for police reform

Dec 14, 2020 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Hamilton Area Anti-Racism Coalition denounces county for inadequate police reform efforts

Dec 11, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Education/STEM Top Story

Elmira College announces dean’s list for fall 2020 term

Dec 17, 2020
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Dec 15, 2020
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Canastota Police Department invites public comment for police reform

Dec 14, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Hamilton Area Anti-Racism Coalition denounces county for inadequate police reform efforts

Dec 11, 2020