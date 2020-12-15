BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Dec. 7, 2020
- Benjamin E. Prawl, 27, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash/$2,000 bond.
- Jack J. Weismore, 32, of Oneida, was arrested for two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Dec. 9, 2020
- Beverly D. Stout, 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Dec. 10, 2020
- William G. Coon, 38, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree harassment, second-degree aggravated harassment (communicating threats to member of same family or household). He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- David L. Gallagher, 28, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal possession of stolen property (motor vehicle) and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Wendy L. Crandall, 72, of Verona, was issued an appearance ticket for no/inadequate lights and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Dec. 11, 2020
- Stephen P. Vanderwarker, 27, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree harassment (physical contact) and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Dec. 12, 2020
- Sara M. Coonrod, 31, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for loud/inadequate exhaust, unlicensed operator and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (three or more suspensions on three or more dates).
Dec. 13, 2020
- Danielle L. Payne, 20, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Michael A. Ellsworth, 26, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.