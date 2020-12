Elmira College released its dean’s list for academic achievement for the fall 2020 term.

Mackenzie Decker of Kirkville

Anna Kempf of New Woodstock

Kathryn Kielbasinski of Cazenovia

The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

