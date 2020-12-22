Twenty-five Canastota students join National Honor Society

The Canastota High School chapter of the National Honor Society welcomed 25 new students into its ranks during a virtual induction ceremony held Dec. 16, 2020.

The new members are:

Tenth-graders Jake Backus, Ava Baker, Mattingly Clarke, Brooke Congden, Kaitlyn Crandall, Ella DiVeronica, Nathan Engle, Jenna Gustin, Willow Heckerman, Adam Kitchen, Logan Mead, Audrey Moody, Clay Roberts, Bethany Rogers, Breeah Shaw, Katherine Snyder, Maia Snyder, Gloriana Stumpff, Adelyn Ward, Lillian Ward, Cassondra Wood and Emma Wood

Eleventh-graders Sophia Bolton, Corie Noti and Kyler Oster

During the virtual ceremony, NHS chapter advisers Sean Dwyer and Erin Tucci, CHS Principal Jay Altobello and Superintendent Shawn Bissetta congratulated students on their accomplishment. Inductees also heard from current NHS officers: President Luke Ackerman, Vice President Haley Michels, Secretary Carley Wood, Treasurer Bailey Doxtator and Historian Richelle Brown.

