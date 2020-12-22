Brindisi secures key provisions and funding for Rome Lab

Legislation heading to President Trump’s desk calls for Rome Lab to receive nearly $279 million Investment

Congressman Anthony Brindisi included key funding provisions for Rome Lab and cemented Central New York’s place in the national defense space. Brindisi, a member of the powerful House Armed Services Committee, advocated for the funds to be included in final government funding legislation that passed both houses of Congress last night. The legislation heads to President Trump’s desk.

Included in the government funding bill is nearly $279 million for Rome Lab. This funding is $37 million above the President’s budget request for Rome. In addition to funding Rome Lab’s current projects, the package includes $7 million for Quantum Cryptography research. Last year, Brindisi led an amendment to authorize $10 million to establish a Quantum Information Science Innovation Center.

“Rome Lab, the Mohawk Valley, and New York’s 22nd district at large play a crucial role in maintaining a strong national defense,” Brindisi said. “I worked with Democrats and Republicans to pass bipartisan legislation that includes a significant investment in Rome Lab and Central New York’s defense industry. With this bill’s help, we can keep our country safe, build upon our reputation as an industry leader, and create good-paying jobs along the way. I will continue to fight to bring taxpayer dollars back to this community.”

The government funding legislation included $278.889 million total for Rome Lab, $37 million more than the President’s budget request. Highlights include:

$10 million for a Trusted Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Traffic Management and counter-UAS Testbed help accelerate safe integration of drones into the national airspace. This research will eventually aid in protection of military assets, airports, and sites such as the National Mall.

$10 million for a first of its kind Quantum Network Test-bed to create the first multi-city quantum communication network connecting Rome Lab and Brookhaven National Lab on Long Island.

$10 million for the Quantum Information Science Innovation Center, which was established last year with funding Rep. Brindisi secured. The QIS Innovation Center is focused on creating an ecosystem where researchers from the Air Force, DoD, government, industry, small business and academia can collaborate to solve difficult problems using quantum technology. The QIS Innovation Center will bring together experts in quantum science in an open and collaborative environment outside the physical security confines the Air Force Research Laboratory.

$7 million for “Quantum Cryptography” program at Rome.

$5 million for “Tail Rotor Drive Systems”, which will be manufactured by Collins Aerospace/Raytheon in Rome. This funding will go toward new thermoplastic drive shafts for all H-60 type helicopters which will improve aircraft performance, sustainability, and survivability.

Brindisi’s work was praised by local defense advocates.

“Congressman Brindisi is a dogged advocate for Rome Lab and Central New York’s key role in our national defense,” said MC Chruscicki, Executive Director of the CNY Defense Alliance. “It is an asset to our nation’s security and our local economy to have him fighting for us on the Armed Services Committee. The funding and provisions he was able to include in this government funding legislation will cement Central New York as an important player in national defense sector for years to come.”

Earlier this month, Brindisi fought for authorization for Rome Lab funding in the National Defense Authorization Act. Brindisi advocated for Rome Lab, secured a pay raise for troops, and included five of his bipartisan bills in the package that is awaiting President Trump’s signature.

