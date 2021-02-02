New York State County Highway Superintendents Association Selects New President

Albany, NY – The New York State County Highway Superintendents Association (NYSCHSA) announced today that Joe Wisinski was elected to serve as the association’s new president. The selection was made at the organization’s virtual Winter Conference. Mr. Wisinski is the Highway Superintendent for Madison County.

During the virtual conference, Mr. Wisinski thanked outgoing NYSCHSA president Todd Gadd for his years of service and also highlighted the organization’s challenges moving forward.

“I take over the role of President at a very crucial time for our association and our state,” said Joe Wisinski, President, NYSCHSA. “Our outgoing President, Todd Gadd along with the other members of the board have done great work advocating on behalf of our members, and I look to build off their efforts. Our campaign, ‘Local Roads Are Essential’, is more than just slogan – it’s the truth. Our local and bridges allow first responders get to emergencies, citizens get to work and children get to school. No economic recovery can occur with good, sound transportation infrastructure. We look forward to working with the governor and legislators to ensure that we have all of the resources we need to keep New Yorkers moving.”

As the newly selected NYSCHSA president, Mr. Wisinski will work closely with the organization’s membership to advocate for adequate funding for essential local road and bridge projects.

Specifically, NYSCHSA is seeking funding for the following initiatives:

• A $438 million restoration to the CHIPS program;

• A $100 million increase to the Extreme Winter Recovery program;

• A $100 million restoration to the local BRIDGE-NY program; and

• A $100 million restoration to the local PAVE-NY program.

Mr. Wisinski emphasized the importance of securing the necessary state resources.

“In his state budget announcement, Governor Cuomo detailed the state’s massive budget deficit and called on the federal government for somewhere between $6 – $15 billion in aid,” said Wisinski. “We agree that federal aid is essential. Regardless of that outcome, New York State must immediately release all previously budgeted infrastructure funding so we can get back to work.”

Mr. Wisinski was appointed Madison County Highway Superintendent in 2007 and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from SUNY Polytechnic Institute. Prior to becoming a superintendent, he was a county engineering technician and also worked in the private sector as a bridge inspection engineer.

