174th Attack Wing holds career day at Hancock Field on Saturday. Feb. 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (02/02/2021) (readMedia)– Recruiters for the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing, will host a career day at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m.

The 174th Attack Wing flies the MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft. From a command center at Hancock Field, members of the wing operate aircraft at locations around the world. Many other Airmen support these missions and there are many career opportunities.

The career day will give people a chance to explore the jobs available as a Citizen Airman in the Air National Guard and get a look at the equipment used by Airmen.

To attend, members of the public must contact Senior Airman Tray Wynn at 315-952-5441 or by email at Trayvon.wynn@us.af.mil.

Visitors will need a valid photo identification and must wear a face mask and observe social distancing requirements while on base.

Hancock Field Air National Guard Base is located at 6001 East Molloy Road, Syracuse.

