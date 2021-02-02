Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Top Story Veterans/Military

174th Attack Wing holds career day at Hancock Field on Saturday. Feb. 6

Bymartha

Feb 2, 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (02/02/2021) (readMedia)– Recruiters for the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing, will host a career day at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m.

The 174th Attack Wing flies the MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft. From a command center at Hancock Field, members of the wing operate aircraft at locations around the world. Many other Airmen support these missions and there are many career opportunities.

The career day will give people a chance to explore the jobs available as a Citizen Airman in the Air National Guard and get a look at the equipment used by Airmen.

To attend, members of the public must contact Senior Airman Tray Wynn at 315-952-5441 or by email at Trayvon.wynn@us.af.mil.

Visitors will need a valid photo identification and must wear a face mask and observe social distancing requirements while on base.

Hancock Field Air National Guard Base is located at 6001 East Molloy Road, Syracuse.

By martha

Related Post

Education/STEM Top Story

Gabriel Kelsey of Kirkville named to fall 2020 dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College

Feb 3, 2021 martha
Top Story Veterans/Military

Canastota resident reenlists at the Eastern Air Defense Sector

Feb 3, 2021 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Ithaca College announces fall 2020 dean’s list

Feb 3, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Education/STEM Top Story

Gabriel Kelsey of Kirkville named to fall 2020 dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College

Feb 3, 2021
Top Story Veterans/Military

Canastota resident reenlists at the Eastern Air Defense Sector

Feb 3, 2021
Education/STEM Top Story

Ithaca College announces fall 2020 dean’s list

Feb 3, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash

Feb 3, 2021