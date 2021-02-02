BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Nov. 6, 2020

Diamond Darling, 21, of Binghamton, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child less than 17 years of age.

Nov. 10, 2020

Katy C. Campbell, 32, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief.

Mark A. Hall, 45, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for local law unreasonable noise.

Kenneth l. Roehm, 59, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree criminal tampering and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Nov. 11, 2020

Jeffrey S. Drummond, 45, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no seat belt.

Robert S. Hinckley, 27, of Durhamville, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (three or more open suspensions on three or more dates)

Aaron M. Smith, 28, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree harassment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct (unreasonable noise).

Nov. 13, 2020

Heather A. Brower, 37, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (vehicle).

Luciano M. Cinquemani, 35, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (three or more suspensions on three or more dates) and uninspected motor vehicle.

Mark K. Thomas, 50, of Altmar, was arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating with a false inspection sticker, second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials and third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine. He was held on $100 cash/ $200 bond and returned to Oswego County Jail.

Nov. 15, 2020

Paul B. Genovese, 35, of Rome was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.

Nov. 16, 2020

Nicholas P. Cecilia, 23, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speed in zone.

Dec. 14, 2020

Joshua L. Joslyn, 35, of Oneida, was arrested for resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief (intentionally damaging property), fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana (2+ ounces) and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (possession of dangerous instrument with intent to use unlawfully against another). He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Robert E. Badgley, 63, of Munnsville, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Dec. 15, 2020

Michael J. Chamberlain Jr., 35, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal tampering. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.

Dec. 16, 2020

Craig J. Coston, 34, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and improper plates. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.

Dec. 17, 2020

Aidan J. Harding, 22, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, passing a red light, failure to keep right and imprudent speed.

Dec. 18, 2020

James D. Cortes, 21, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for speeding in zone, unlicensed operator and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Joshua L. Joslyn, 35, of Oneida was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny and trespass.

Craig J. Cook, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 19, 2020

Romyka A. Rebollo, 32, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Dec. 20, 2020

Holvin M. Capeles Jr., 34, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (three or more suspensions on three or more dates), improper plates, no/inadequate lights, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Milik R. Burnett, 23, of New Hartford, was issued appearance tickets for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.

Dec. 23, 2020

Denise J. Stevens, 58, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Ronald R. Campany, II, 28, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment (communicating a threat via electronic device). He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.

Michael J. Murray, 28, of Durhamville, was taken into custody on a probation warrant. He was issued an appearance ticket for resisting arrest and turned over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department on said warrant.

Dec. 24, 2020

Samuel J. Baye, 22, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree criminal contempt, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal tampering.

John A. Durr, 25, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree aggravated harassment.

Dec. 25, 2020

Alicia A. Coonrod, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct (unreasonable noise).

Dec. 26, 2020

Monty O. McAulay, 35, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal obstruction of breathing, two counts of second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and false personation.

Dec. 27, 2020

Chad G. Elford, 38, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Michael D. Durant, 38, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for failure to use designated lane, driving to left of pavement markings and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Dec. 29, 2020

At about 2:56 a.m., the Oneida City Police Department was dispatched to the Oneida Healthcare center for a reported stabbing which was reported to have just occurred in the 300 block of North Lake Street. The victim, who had been stabbed multiple times, was transferred to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The victim and suspect are known to each other; this was not a random incident.

A short time later, the suspect, later identified at Ronald R. Campany, II, was located at a family member’s residence in the city of Oneida and reportedly armed with a knife.

A short time later, the Oneida Police Department received information that Campany was at a family member’s residence in the City of Oneida and armed with a knife. Members arrived on scene and were able to establish a perimeter with the assistance of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and state police. Police engaged in negotiations with Campany and were able to successfully enter and evacuate an elderly family member who was in the residence. Negotiations continued with Campany, who was armed and continued to threaten police.

The standoff lasted several minutes before Campany was able to be temporarily incapacitated. Officers were able to disarm him during his brief incapacitation. He was taken into custody without injury. He was evaluated by EMS personnel at the scene before being transported to the Oneida Police Department.

Campany previously was arrested on a charge of second-degree criminal contempt Dec. 23, 2020, by Oneida City Police after he violated a previous order of protection with the same victim; he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance that day.

Campany has been charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder (class B felony)

First-degree burglary (class B felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (class D felony)

Aggravated criminal contempt (class D felony)

Second-degree assault (class D felony)

First-degree criminal contempt (class E felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (two counts, class A misdemeanor)

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (class A misdemeanor)

He was remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond or $1 million unsecured bond.

Dec. 29, 2020

Jordan M. Glouse, 24, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.

Lindsey K. Loucks, 26, of Verona, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.

Dec. 31, 2020

Peter M. Robinson, 37, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree harassment and second-degree reckless endangerment. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.

Jan. 1, 2021

Nicholas R. Tennant, 24, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Edward J. Williamson, 47, of Lee Center, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Jan. 3, 2021

Jerry L. Durr, 63, of Oneida, was arrested for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment and first-degree menacing. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.

Jan. 4, 2021

Jerry L. Durr, 63, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt.

John A. Durr, 25, of Oneida, was arrested for petit larceny. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.

Jan. 5, 2021

Jennifer M. LaFlair, 26, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Jan. 6, 2021

Benjamin E. Prawl, 27, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree falsely reporting an emergency and second-degree harassment. In a separate incident, he was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal contempt.

Krissy L. VanPatten, 39, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of synthetic drugs and disorderly conduct.

Jan. 7, 2021

Joshua C. Houseknecht, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

Adam D. Froelick, 38, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate lights, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and uninspected motor vehicle.

Robert H. Hopkins, 29, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Sarena M. Walsh, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal contempt.

Jan. 18, 2021

Kyle A. Borek, 21, of Utica, was issued appearance tickets for displaying a forged inspection sticker, uninspected motor vehicle and inadequate stop lamps.

Melissa E. Kotary, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal trespass and possession of synthetic drugs.

Jan. 20, 2021

Terry A. Grzymkowski, 44, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree harassment.

David A. Hamilton, 46, of Blossvale, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and disobeying a traffic control device.

Jan. 20, 2021

Following a lengthy investigation into a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred April 12, 2020, on Forest Avenue in the city of Oneida, the Oneida City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested Allen E. Milliman, 28, of Lincoln, for his alleged involvement in that incident.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, Milliman was arrested by investigators and was charged with:

Second-degree manslaughter (class C felony)

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter (class D felony, two counts)

Criminally negligent homicide, (class E felony)

Driving while intoxicated (unclassified misdemeanor)

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (unclassified misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (unclassified misdemeanor)

Speed not reasonable and prudent

Milliman was arraigned before the Oneida City Court on the charges, and was remanded to the Madison County Jail on $1,000 cash bail, $2,000 insurance bond or $10,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

Jan. 20, 2021

Evemarie Torrellas, 55, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fifth-degree arson, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Jan. 21, 2021

John B. O’Herien, 46, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.

Evemarie Torrellas, 55, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.

Pamela S. Butler, 37, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child less than 17 years of age.

Jan. 22, 2021

Adah C. Shenandoah Jr., 32, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (previous conviction). He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.

Jan. 23, 2021

Mark A. Hall, 45, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass.

Jan. 24, 2021

William M. Vanderworken, 39, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Abdoul A. Yatassaye, 38, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.

Shawn G. Dieni, 24, of Wampsville, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny.

Jan. 25, 2021

On Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, Oneida City Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress, at a residence on Lenox Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed that two males allegedly entered the residence, one of whom was uninvited. That male allegedly grabbed a bag containing money and attempted to flee the residence. The occupants were able to stop the male and hold him until police arrived. The second male fled before Police arrived on scene.

The first male that was held at the scene was identified as Steven White, 35, of Utica. He was taken into custody by Officers and was ultimately charged with:

Second-degree robbery (class C felony)

Second-degree criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (class A misdemeanor)

White was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

Through the course of investigation, the second male suspect was identified as Brandon Walsh,

34, of Oneida. Efforts were made to locate Walsh regarding this incident; however he continued to elude officers.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, officers observed a vehicle believed to be operated by Walsh, at Wal-Mart in Oneida. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled, leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit. Officers ended the pursuit due to road conditions and safety concerns. A short time later, a Madison County deputy sheriff again located and attempted to stop Walsh on Canal Road in Oneida; Walsh again failed to comply and fled.

Law enforcement officers from the Oneida City Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and state police assisted, and the suspect vehicle eventually ran off the road on Hill Road in Verona. Two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

The passenger was quickly taken into custody, and was identified as Joseph Baker, 26, of Little Falls. Baker was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was released.

Walsh was apprehended a short time later; he was subsequently charged by Oneida City Police with the following charges, in relation to the Jan. 25 incident:

Second-degree robbery (class C felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (class A Misdemeanor)

He was additionally charged by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department in relation to the fleeing incident with:

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer (misdemeanor)

Driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

And numerous vehicle and traffic violations

Walsh was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

Jan. 25, 2021

Merissa L. Darrow, 31, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.

Steven A. White, 35, of Utica, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree robbery (causes physical injury – a C felony). He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash, $50,000 partially secured bond or $10,000 insurance bond.

Jan. 26, 2021

Joseph M. Baker, 26, of Little Falls, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon P. Walsh, 34, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree robbery (causes physical injury-C felony) and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash, $100,000 partially secured bond or $20,000 insurance bond.

Anthony J. Howe, 50, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for following too closely and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Jan. 28, 2021

Clayton J. Martin, 39, of Westmoreland, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny (E felony). He was also arrested on a separate arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.

Jan. 29, 2021

Adah C. Schenandoah, 34, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.

Andrew J. Thurber, 27, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Brandon E. Garlock, 30, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, uninspected motor vehicle, displaying a forged inspection sticker, unsafe turn, failure to obey a police officer and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Richard R. Coss, 35, of Oneida, was arrested for first-rape (B felony), first-degree sex abuse (D felony), sexual misconduct and forcible touching. He was remanded to Madison County Jail without bail.

Adam Wang, 26, of Liverpool, was issued a criminal summons for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Jan. 31, 2021

William D. Winchell, 42, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and uninspected vehicle.

Robert C. Newman, 51, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Joshua L. Joslyn, 35, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (E felony), no/insufficient tail lamps, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, unlicensed operator, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

