Tuesday, Feb. 2

2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission meeting of Jan. 25

2:12 p.m. and 7:12 p.m.: 143 of Time in Peterboro – Russ Oechsle – “Saving the Peterboro Clock”

Wednesday, Feb. 3

9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Public Hearing and Comments on City of Oneida Police Reform, January 26

Thursday, Feb. 4

9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World – “What is Biblical Christianity?”

9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: CMS and You – Medicare/Medicaid Children’s Health (PACE)

