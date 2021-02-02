Madison County Courier

Sports

Local students named to Athletic All-Academic Team at SUNY Delhi

Feb 2, 2021

Marissa Kupris of West Edmeston (Brookfield); Rachael Scoones of Waterville; Zachary Barrett, Stephanie Burke and Gianna Placanica of West Winfield are among 46 SUNY Delhi student-athletes who were selected for academic excellence as part of the North Atlantic Conference Fall All-Academic Team. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic impacting or cancelling competitive seasons, the 12-member conference boasted a record total of 770 academic recipients.

While the NAC traditionally recognizes fall sports for its fall academic list, the league included all sponsored sports that conducted practice or competitive seasons during the fall semester in the wake of these challenging times. The conference academic list recognizes all student-athletes who participated in fall practice/competition and possess a cumulative GPA above a 3.5.

