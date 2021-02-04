Madison County Courier

Safety/Law Enforcement

Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash

Feb 3, 2021

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at about 4:52 p.m., Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of White’s Farm Supply on State Route 31 in Lenox for a personal injury motor vehicle accident involving a passenger sedan and state Department of Transportation plow truck.

The investigation revealed the plow, operated by Aaron Snyder, was westbound on State Route 31 when he slowed to make a left turn; a 2014 Buick sedan, operated by Thomas L. Benjamin, 52, of Utica, was also westbound when he passed an uninvolved westbound vehicle, which was behind the plow. Benjamin collided with the plow truck making the left turn.

Benjamin was treated on scene by Canastota Fire Department and transported to Oneida Healthcare Center by Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, where he later died.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office remained on scene and completed accident reconstruction. No tickets have been issued; the crash remains under investigation.

MCSO was assisted at the scene by members of the Canastota Fire Department, GLAS and state police.

