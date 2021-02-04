Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Top Story Veterans/Military

Canastota resident reenlists at the Eastern Air Defense Sector

Bymartha

Feb 3, 2021

The New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group recently reenlisted:

Staff Sgt. Brandon Silvernail of Canastota. Silvernail is a cyber systems operations technician with the 224th Support Squadron.

The 224th ADG is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and 224th SPTS, located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector’s mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th Air Defense Group, visit eads.ang.af.mil.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

By martha

Related Post

Education/STEM Top Story

Gabriel Kelsey of Kirkville named to fall 2020 dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College

Feb 3, 2021 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Ithaca College announces fall 2020 dean’s list

Feb 3, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash

Feb 3, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Education/STEM Top Story

Gabriel Kelsey of Kirkville named to fall 2020 dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College

Feb 3, 2021
Top Story Veterans/Military

Canastota resident reenlists at the Eastern Air Defense Sector

Feb 3, 2021
Education/STEM Top Story

Ithaca College announces fall 2020 dean’s list

Feb 3, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash

Feb 3, 2021