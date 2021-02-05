CCE Herkimer County Presents: Marketing Your Farm Products 101

Tuesdays in February from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Herkimer County is sponsoring a free four-session mini course “Marketing Your Farm Products 101” to help guide you in starting your business. Tune in Tuesday evenings 6:30-8 pm to hear tips on planning, finance, sales/pricing, marketing and grant/resource opportunities.

Feb. 9 – How to Effectively Price Your Product – Liz Higgins, Farm Business Specialist Eastern NY Commercial Horticulture Team

– Liz Higgins, Farm Business Specialist Eastern NY Commercial Horticulture Team Feb. 16 – Navigating the Crazy World of Marketing – Matt LeRoux , Agricultural Marketing Specialist CCE

– Matt LeRoux , Agricultural Marketing Specialist CCE Feb. 23 – Rules & Regulations, Funding Sources – John Piseck, Herkimer County IDA

This program is sponsored in part by the Farm Family Assistance Project (Herkimer County Mental Health grant to CCE Herkimer County).

Register here for this free series. For more information, contact CCE Herkimer County at 315.866.7920 or email herkimer@cornell.edu.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Herkimer County puts knowledge to work in pursuit of economic vitality, ecological sustainability and social well-being. We bring local experience and research based solutions together, helping New York State families and communities thrive in our rapidly changing world. For more information about CCE Herkimer County, click here,

