Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

CCE Herkimer County Presents: Marketing Your Farm Products 101

Bymartha

Feb 4, 2021

Tuesdays in February from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Herkimer County is sponsoring a free four-session mini course “Marketing Your Farm Products 101” to help guide you in starting your business.  Tune in Tuesday evenings 6:30-8 pm to hear tips on planning, finance, sales/pricing, marketing and grant/resource opportunities.

  • Feb. 9 – How to Effectively Price Your Product – Liz Higgins, Farm Business Specialist Eastern NY Commercial Horticulture Team 
  • Feb. 16 – Navigating the Crazy World of Marketing – Matt LeRoux , Agricultural Marketing Specialist CCE 
  • Feb. 23 – Rules & Regulations, Funding Sources – John Piseck, Herkimer County IDA

This program is sponsored in part by the Farm Family Assistance Project (Herkimer County Mental Health grant to CCE Herkimer County).

Register here for this free series.  For more information, contact CCE Herkimer County at 315.866.7920 or email herkimer@cornell.edu.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Herkimer County puts knowledge to work in pursuit of economic vitality, ecological sustainability and social well-being. We bring local experience and research based solutions together, helping New York State families and communities thrive in our rapidly changing world. For more information about CCE Herkimer County, click here,

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers investigate tanker truck roll-over with injuries

Feb 11, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Chittenango man arrested following a shooting incident in Oneida County

Feb 11, 2021 martha
Fun & Recreation Top Story

Mid-winter break programming planned at the Utica Zoo

Feb 10, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers investigate tanker truck roll-over with injuries

Feb 11, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Chittenango man arrested following a shooting incident in Oneida County

Feb 11, 2021
Fun & Recreation Top Story

Mid-winter break programming planned at the Utica Zoo

Feb 10, 2021
Fun & Recreation Top Story

Digital sales, drive-thru booths, Grubhub…

Feb 10, 2021