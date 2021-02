Effective Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, Oneida City Hall will be Open to the Public during our regular daytime hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The city is continuing to follow all COVID-19 protocols. The lobby will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to noon for cleaning.

Masks must be worn at all times from entering the building, and visitors must social distance at six feet apart.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related