National Wear Red Day is Feb. 5, 2021

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women brings urgent awareness to women’s No. 1 health threat in the Mohawk Valley

Despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, heart disease remains the leading killer of women in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association’s newly released 2021 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistics.[1] At the same time, recent market research has indicated that the youngest most diverse women are the least aware that cardiovascular disease (CVD) is their greatest health threat.[2]

The American Heart Association, the leading global volunteer organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, is calling on women in the Utica area to spread awareness on National Wear Red Day, Feb. 5, 2021, that one in three women are dying from cardiovascular disease.

Women (and men) are encouraged to “wear red and give” as part of the American Heart Association’s signature movement, Go Red for Women, nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with support from National Wear Red Day matching partner Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 5, companies in the Utica area will illuminate their buildings red to help raise awareness about heart disease in women.

Heart disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Cardiac events are on the rise in young women in their 20s.[3]

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement encourages people to take action through the month of February by:

Wearing red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. The iconic Red Dress pin and other apparel is available at ShopHeart.org.

Making a donation to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org, or at the local Utica site, Go Red for Women Mohawk Valley. Big Lots and The Big Lots Foundation will match online donations on National Wear Red Day, up to $333,000.

Visiting CVS Health and making a donation at the register until March 6. Also, donations can be made online at www.CVSHealth.com/GoRed.

Signing up to participate in the lifesaving clinical trial research through the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement and Verily’s Project Baseline: Research Goes Red initiative.

Joining the conversation by using #WearRedAndGive and tagging @AHANewYork on social media.

Learn more at GoRedforWomen.org.

