Oz-Stravaganza canceled for 2021

The International L. Frank Baum & All Things Oz Historical Foundation board of trustees, in consultation with the Madison County Health Department, New York state and CDC guidelines, canceled the 2021 Oz-Stravaganza festival.

The COVID-19 outbreak and the pace at which vaccinations are rolling out make it impossible for us to plan a safe event for the beginning of June. Organizers say the decision was difficult; the festival accounts for nearly 50 percent of the organization’s annual budget and brings OZ fans together for a weekend of fun and camaraderie.

In a press release, organizers wrote they are always mindful of the safety of volunteers, guests and sponsors, “and it would be irresponsible to move forward at this time.”

The All Things Oz Museum also remains temporarily closed; updates on the museum’s planned reopening will be shared as they become available.

The board of trustees is planning to hold some Oz-Stravaganza events online this year. More details will be shared as they become available.

“The loss of Oz-Stravaganza for the second consecutive year is very difficult for our non-profit organization,” a spokesperson said. “We welcome any financial support you can offer, large or small. There are numerous ways you can get involved or donate to our foundation.”

Support can take the form of donations, memberships, purchases or sponsorship. For more information, visit allthingsoz.org/donate.html, allthingsoz.org/membership.html,

allthingsoz.org/sponsor-a-case.html or shopallthingsoz.org/s/shop.

Other opportunities include live events, such as the Feb. 9 autograph sale fb.me/e/5wdgLPg5H or the 2021 Virtual Silent Auction Fundraiser (shopallthingsoz.org/…/silent-auction…/258).

Oz-Stravaganza 2022 will be held June 3 through 5.

The International L. Frank Baum & All Things Oz Historical Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The All Things Oz museum can be reached at P.O. Box 456, Chittenango, N.Y. 13037, 315.333.2286, allthingsoz.org or oz-stravaganza.com. The group is a chartered historical foundation in New York state. Donations may be tax deductible.

