Stirpe named co-chair of new working group to revive New York’s economy

As vaccine distribution continues and we begin rounding the corner on this pandemic, it’s crucial that we work together to address the financial crisis left in its wake. From the public health policies put in place to protect New Yorkers, to the severe economic consequences of life during a pandemic, our local and state economies are struggling in more ways than one. While the work ahead of us won’t be easy, I’m determined to lift up those who need it most and restore hope in the future of our state.

That is why I’m thrilled to be named co-chair of the new Assembly working group focused on New York’s economic recovery. My colleague, Assemblymember Harry Bronson (D-Rochester), and I will lead the group in developing a comprehensive approach to helping workers and businesses recover from this pandemic, building toward a brighter future. The group will also include numerous assembly committee chairs to address the needs and concerns of a range of issue areas.

As chair of the Small Business Committee, I’ve heard directly from our small-business owners throughout this past year and will put the issues they’re currently facing at the forefront of our economic recovery plan. There’s no question that small businesses are essential to our economy. In New York, they make up 98% of the state’s businesses and employ 54% of the state’s workforce. But over the course of this past year, we’ve seen thousands of these beloved local enterprises close down, with families losing their livelihoods through no fault of their own. Nearly every industry has been uprooted by the pandemic and businesses continue to face new challenges that hinder their ability to operate and succeed. These problems will only grow if we don’t tackle them head-on and create long-term solutions.

The economic recovery working group will be asking businesses to share their thoughts on things like the issues impacting their community’s local economy the most, the challenges they face in reopening and regrowing their business, the obstacles preventing employees from going back to work, the COVID-19 protocols that most helped reduce employees’ risk of exposure, and suggestions for creative support the state could provide to help reopen the economy, among other issues.

It’s more important than ever that we begin this collaborative work and bring home real results, especially as we enter a difficult state budget season with a multibillion-dollar deficit caused by the pandemic. Depending on the amount of federal aid New York State receives, the governor has proposed budget plans to close this gap by cutting up to $2 billion in school funding, $600 million in Medicaid funding and $900 million in various other programs. Slashing funds for these critical services, which are already under financial strain, would be devasting for our communities. That’s why the work of this group is so pertinent: we’ll find ways to boost economic activity and, in turn, aim to avoid these severe cuts.

Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve done everything I can to support Central New York business owners and workers. I recently sponsored and passed legislation to alter our state’s unemployment system so that accepting part-time work no longer jeopardizes eligibility for benefits (A.2355-A). To ensure businesses aren’t unfairly penalized for following shutdown orders, I helped pass a law that would prevent unemployment charges stemming from COVID-19 from being used to calculate an employer’s experience rating (Ch. 21 of 2021), as well as passed the COVID-19 Emergency Protect Our Small Businesses Act to extend critical eviction and foreclosures protections for small businesses statewide until May 2 (A.3207).

As a co-leader of this working group, I’m eager to hit the ground running to help businesses and workers thrive for years to come. It’s imperative that we craft a recovery plan that truly reflects the needs of our diverse communities, which is why I encourage local business owners and workers to share their concerns and ideas so we can help them move forward.

If you would like to provide your input or have any other questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office at 315-452-1115 or StirpeA@nyassembly.gov.

