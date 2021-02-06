Senators along Erie Canal oppose proposal to ‘rebrand’ the Erie Canal

Seven state Senators representing districts along the Erie Canal announce their opposition to a proposal to ‘rebrand’ the Erie Canal. The Division of Budget’s recent budget briefing book included details of a plan to market the combined Erie Canal and Empire Trail as a single ‘Empire Line.’ The article today stating that the renaming is no longer under consideration is a welcome development, but the senators are seeking official notification that the proposal will not be included in the final budget.

The Erie Canal represents 363 miles of incredible ingenuity and engineering prowess of early 19th Century New York State which continues to play an important economic, cultural, and historical role in our region to this day.

According to a 2018 Canal Corporation study, the economic impact of the Erie Canal on tourism and recreational activities totals nearly $400 million. The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor — comprising 524 miles of historic sites across upstate New York — generates more than $300 million in economic impact, supports 3,240 jobs and generates almost $35 million in tax revenue.

The Erie Canal continues to drive important economic activity for the communities that grew and flourished along its path. For visitors and natives alike, it stands as physical testimony to the kind of ingenuity and vision that drove progress and prosperity and earned New York the moniker of Empire State. From western New York through the Hudson Valley, the towpath along which horses and mules once towed barges now draws bicyclists, runners and families out for exercise along a trail rich in scenery, wildlife, and history.

The continued expansion of the Empire Trail and investments in communities along the canalway are important steps to maintaining this treasure’s importance to Upstate communities. We support any effort to increase tourism and activity along the canalway, but believe that those efforts should emphasize rather than obscure the Erie Canal’s importance.

“Many schoolchildren in Upstate New York fondly remember their field trips along the Erie Canal or to visit the Tugboat Urger,” Senator Rachel May (D-53) said, “Many families have long traditions of spending summer vacations on and around the Canal. The Erie Canal is part of New York’s identity. And the history and economy of Upstate have been shaped by its long story.

“I have been gratified to see investments made in the canalway and in the Empire Trail, and I strongly believe those investments will bring new generations to explore it. But I also believe that the Erie Canal is an iconic brand with more than enough to draw tourists from around the world to experience their ‘15 miles on the Erie Canal.’”

