Utica Zoo has you covered for Valentine’s Day gifts

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the Utica Zoo has some unique gifts for that special someone in your life. With a variety of options available, the Utica Zoo is encouraging gift givers to think outside the box and give a gift that also helps the animals.

Gifts such as Animal Encounters, Adoptions, and Memberships are a great way to make memories and enjoy the Zoo all year round. Plus, the Utica Zoo is a great place for a date, and with all of the trouble it is to find a unique date that is also COVID friendly, the Zoo is encouraging a visit to the Zoo to spend some with your special someone and get some fresh air and exercise while the Zoo is quiet and visitors can essentially have the Zoo to themselves.

“Our community is very fortunate to have a quality of life asset such as the Utica Zoo throughout the year. Especially when it comes to special holidays and gift giving,” said Mark Simon, Visitor Experience and Marketing Manager at the Utica Zoo. “We have gifts that you can’t find anywhere else, and when it comes to experiences and making memories together, there is no better place in the Mohawk Valley than the Utica Zoo. The best part is that every dollar spent here at the Zoo helps us continue to provide exceptional care for our animals all year.”

Visit UticaZoo.org/valentinesdaygifts to learn more about these unique gifts and purchase yours today. The Utica Zoo and Gift Shop are open daily from 10am-4pm. For more information on this or anything else Utica Zoo related, visit UticaZoo.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @UticaZoo.

