Utica Zoo animals make Super Bowl predictions

The Big Game is around the corner and the animals at the Utica Zoo are casting their picks for who will win the Lombardi Trophy.

From Red Pandas Mei-Lin and Ming-Yue, to Bactrian Camels Najla and Furlow, the various animals will be making their picks Saturday through Sunday morning on the Zoo’s Facebook page through special enrichment activities. Some are choosing their favorite team and some are choosing their favorite quarterback between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

“We offer our animals enrichment on a regular basis to reinforce their natural behaviors,” said Mark Simon, Visitor Experience and Marketing Manager at the Utica Zoo. “Enrichment is important for the mental and physical health of animals under conservation care. Whether it a favorite snack, a favorite toy, or even a cardboard box, our team of experienced animal care professionals always find unique ways to enrich the lives of our animals.”

Visit Facebook.com/UticaZoo to see the animal’s predictions prior to the Big Game Sunday morning. The Utica Zoo and Gift Shop are open daily from 10am-4pm. For more information on this or anything else Utica Zoo related, visit UticaZoo.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @UticaZoo.

