Fritz’s Polka Band performed at Winterfest

Fritz’s Polka Band from Verona performed Saturday, Feb. 6, for the Lafayette Optimist Club Winterfest in Lafayette. Joining FPB for this rare outdoor winter gig was special guest and Grammy winner Al Piatkowski.

COVID-19 precautions were observed at this family-friendly event.

“My band hasn’t performed in a few months, so we were eager to hit the stage for this Winterfest,” said Fritz Scherz, band leader of Fritz’s Polka Band. “In the more than 42 years we’ve been performing, we’ve only done a few gigs that were outdoors during the winter. Those attending were treated to Grammy winner Al Piatkowski playing this gig with us.”

October 14, 2018, marked the 40th anniversary of Fritz’s Polka Band. FPB made history in 1999 by becoming the first polka band to play at a Woodstock Festival. FPB appears on “The Manchurian Candidate” DVD released in 2004. In 2011, FPB had two songs (‘Grandparent’s Polka’ and ‘Here Is Fritz’s Polka Band’) included in two episodes of the TV show, ‘Breaking Bad.’

In November 2018, FPB released its 19th recording, “Hey!” which featured Rocko Dorsey, Ron Keck and Todd Kerns (from Slash, featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, TOQUE, Age of Electric and more) as special guests. In winter 2019, FPB’s recording “Hey!” was nominated for a Syracuse Area Music Award: Best Recording – Other Styles. In autumn 2019, FPB was nominated for Band of the Year as well as New, Original Polka Song by the Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame.

Additionally, Fritz Scherz was nominated for Musician of the Year and Button-Box: Artist or Duo awards.

For more information on Fritz’s Polka Band, visit fritzspolkaband.com, facebook.com/fritzspolkaband, twitter.com/fritzspolkaband or instagram.com/fritzspolkaband.

