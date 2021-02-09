Morrisville Public Library News

By Library Manager Michelle A. Rounds

Join us for another book sale – COVID style. If you haven’t signed up for our By-Appointment Book Sale from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday Feb. 18 and 19, you still have time. Call 315.684.9130 or email mrounds@midyork.org to sign up for your 30-minute slot today. Your appointment may include up to three other members of your household. No exceptions. Everyone who attends must wear a face covering. The same prices apply: Hardcovers $2 each or three for $5, paperbacks $1 each or three for $2 and DVDs are $3 each.

If you or someone you live with has COVID-19, has recently been or possibly was exposed, is in quarantine/isolation or are awaiting test results, do not come into the library. Stay home and stop the spread.

Need to send a fax, make copies etc. or purchase a Madison County landfill punch card? Come on in and ask the staff. Face coverings required.

Public computers are unavailable at this time. We can make prints for you if you email us at morrisville@midyork.org.

If you need an item notarized, appointments still need to be made by either calling the library 315.684.9130 or emailing mrounds@midyork.org.

Have Returns? Drop your items in the bin just inside the main entrance or by the circulation desk during open hours.

We are open for 10-minute Grab-n-Go. Come in and get your own materials, but be checked out in 10 minutes! No appointments needed. Face coverings are required, and only seven people will be allowed in at one time. Make sure to use the hand sanitizer upon entrance (as required). The library staff reserves the right to hurry you along.

The Morrisville Public Library is open Monday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m.

