Education/STEM

SUNY Potsdam names local students to honors program

Feb 9, 2021

SUNY Potsdam recently accepted 58 students into its rigorous Honors Program, including:

  • Katelyn Vanderwal of Earlville, an art studio major; and
  • Cassidy Welsh of Hubbardsville, a psychology major.

SUNY Potsdam’s Honors Program offers highly motivated students the benefits of small classes and excellent professors, with special opportunities to pursue advanced independent projects. Incoming first-year students with high school GPAs of 95 or higher are invited to join, as are second-semester students or transfer students with at least 13 credit hours completed and GPAs of 3.5 or higher.

