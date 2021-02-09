SUNY Potsdam names local students to honors program

SUNY Potsdam recently accepted 58 students into its rigorous Honors Program, including:
- Katelyn Vanderwal of Earlville, an art studio major; and
- Cassidy Welsh of Hubbardsville, a psychology major.
SUNY Potsdam’s Honors Program offers highly motivated students the benefits of small classes and excellent professors, with special opportunities to pursue advanced independent projects. Incoming first-year students with high school GPAs of 95 or higher are invited to join, as are second-semester students or transfer students with at least 13 credit hours completed and GPAs of 3.5 or higher.