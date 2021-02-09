Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to meet Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

Virtual meeting will include update on status of 2020 projects

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board gives notice that it will conduct a board meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, which will include an update on the status of 2020 projects.

The meeting will be hosted via WebEx. Meeting information and an agenda are available at agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order.

A recorded audiocast, minutes and additional meeting materials will also be available following the meeting.

