Six new Airmen enlist in 174th Attack Wing

Six new members joined the New York Air National Guard during the 174th Attack Wing’s Winter Career Fair Friday Feb. 5, 2021

Col. William McCrink, III, the commander of the 174th Attack Wing, administered the oath of enlistment to the six recruits.

“Administering the oath is an honor because it is such a big day for those individuals,” McCrink said. “This is the start of their military service and career.”

Joining the Air Guard is a great way to lay a foundation for the future, Senior Airman Trayvon Wynn, a 174th Attack Wing recruiter, told the new Airmen.

One hundred people took advantage of the Feb. 5 career fair to learn more about the New York Air National Guard.

Dakota Kinzie-Geelan, a Syracuse resident; Max Benjamin of Fayetteville, and Casey Woelfle, a Brewster resident, enlisted to serve in the cyber transport systems career field. Airmen in this field work with computer network hardware and communications equipment.

Amaya Goodman and Heather Haynes, both of Watertown, enlisted to join the 174th Security Forces Squadron. Security forces personnel are responsible for defending airbases, providing law enforcement on bases, handling military working dogs and guarding missiles and other classified equipment.

Brian Steinfeld, a Baldwinsville resident and a prior-service Marine, enlisted for the personnel management career field.

The 174th Attack Wing, based at Hancock Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, conducts combat missions with the MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft, trains MQ-9 aircrew and maintenance personnel and trains airmen who deploy worldwide in a number of Air Force career fields.

