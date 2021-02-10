Mid-winter break programming planned at the Utica Zoo

Utica Zoo plans in-person and virtual options to keep kids active and learning

The zoo will be offering in-person guided expeditions to different areas of the zoo each day with each expedition led by a Utica Zoo staff member or docent. Each group will be limited to 15 people, and masks will be required for the safety of all.

Expeditions begin at 11:30 a.m. daily from Monday, Feb. 15, through Friday, Feb. 19. The cost is $8 per child or adult for Utica Zoo members, and $16 for adults and $13 for children for not-yet-members. Pre-registration is required. More details and pre-registration information is available at UticaZoo.org/midwinterbreak.

For those looking to experience the zoo from the comfort of their own home, Virtual ZooMobile programs are available, as well. Each virtual ZooMobile includes a live, interactive presentation of three ambassador animals. A zoo educator will present each animal and answer questions from the group.

Virtual ZooMobiles take place Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m., with a Virtual Hatchlings program designed for kids aged 2 to 5 at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Each ZooMobile is $10/family; pre-registration is required. Full details at UticaZoo.org/midwinterbreak.

Utica Zoo education programs are made possible by support from First Source Federal Credit Union and in part by an unrestricted grant from the Sinnott Family Fund at Fidelity Charitable.

The Utica Zoo and Gift Shop are open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on this or anything else Utica Zoo-related, visit UticaZoo.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @UticaZoo.

