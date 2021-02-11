Chittenango man arrested following a shooting incident in Oneida County

On Feb. 10, 2021, investigators arrested Todd A. Estes, 42, of 7289 State Route 13, Vienna, on the following charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony

Criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony

Second-degree menacing with a weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Unlawful possession of a large-capacity (30-round) ammunition feeding device, a class A misdemeanor

Estes was charged following an investigation into a shooting incident that took place inside his residence Feb. 2. The investigation determined that Estes illegally possessed a loaded 9mm handgun with a 30-round magazine clip and, during a physical altercation, threatened a female and Nicholas Damanski with shooting them.

Estes was transported to the Oneida County Public Safety Building for Centralized Arraignment.

State police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at 7289 State Route 13 in Vienna, Oneida County.

Preliminary investigation has determined Nicholas C. Damanski, 35, of Chittenango, and Estes were involved in a physical altercation inside the residence and, during the altercation, Damanski shot Estes with a handgun.

Estes was transported to Oneida Healthcare and transferred to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He is listed in stable condition. Investigators charged Damanski with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; and second-degree assault, a class D felony.

He was transported to the Oneida County Public Safety Building for Centralized Arraignment.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, North Bay and Sylvan Beach fire departments and Vineall Ambulance.

The investigation continues.

