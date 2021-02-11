Madison County Courier

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers investigate tanker truck roll-over with injuries

Feb 11, 2021

State police in Remsen are investigating a crash on Starr Hill Road in Oneida County.

On Feb. 8, 2021, at 9:16 a.m., a 2010 Freightliner tanker truck was westbound on Starr Hill Road in Steuben when the operator, 32-year-old Jared T. Moon, failed to negotiate a slight right curve in the roadway; the vehicle’s passenger-side tires exited the paved portion of the roadway, causing the tanker to lose control and strike a large tree. The tanker then rolled onto the driver’s side.

Moon was pinned inside the vehicle and was extricated by members from the Remsen and Western fire departments. He was transported via Mercy Flight helicopter to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital with internal injuries.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Remsen Fire Department, Western Fire Department, Mercy Flight and the state Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response Team.

