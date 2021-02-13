Madison County Courier

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Feb 12, 2021

Jan. 28, 2021

  • Dennis N. Wright, Jr., 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for unlawful growing of cannabis and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Feb. 1, 2021

  • Stephen J. Angle, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree grand larceny (a class E felony).
  • Joao M. Orcutt, 37, of Oaks Bluff, Mass., was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny and third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Feb. 2, 2021

  • Sue McGovern, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Jeremy J. Neidhart, 31, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree trespass.
  • Bethani L. Butler, 24, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree trespass.
  • Robert R. Crouse, 39, of North Syracuse, was arrested on a Madison County Court bench warrant for failure to appear for sentencing on the charge of second-degree attempted burglary. He was transported to Madison County Jail to be held until sentencing.

Feb. 3, 2021

  • Harold E. Winchell, 35, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
  • Mallory P. Coe, 25, of Durhamville, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.

Feb. 4, 2021

  • Alexa R. Fluty, 19, of Barneveld, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

Feb. 5, 2021

  • Corey M. Bornschein, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for failure to register as a sex offender.
  • Gina L. Gausman, 52, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, obstructed view and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Timothy C. Bates, 48, of Vernon, was issued appearance tickets for no seatbelt, uninspected motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Alicia L. Roydhouse, 40, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Kurt C. Merithew, 41, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, insufficient tail lamps and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Feb. 6, 2021

  • Michael T. Helmer, 55, of Durhamville, was issued a criminal summons for four counts of all night parking.
  • Brandon E. Garlock, 30, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, inadequate stop lamps, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper plates, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (alcohol suspension), unlicensed operator, unregistered motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.  In a separate incident he was issued an appearance ticket for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
  • Joshua M. Barlow, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Feb. 7, 2021

  • Christopher M. Cowie, 49, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for driving while intoxicated, moved from lane unsafely and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater.

Feb. 8, 2021

  • Quinn G. Hurley, 38, of Cazenovia, was arrested for insufficient turn signal, failure to use designated lane, uninspected motor vehicle, displaying a forged inspection sticker and felony driving while intoxicated (two previous convictions).  He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

