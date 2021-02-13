Blotter: Oneida Police Department

Jan. 28, 2021
- Dennis N. Wright, Jr., 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for unlawful growing of cannabis and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Feb. 1, 2021
- Stephen J. Angle, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree grand larceny (a class E felony).
- Joao M. Orcutt, 37, of Oaks Bluff, Mass., was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny and third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Feb. 2, 2021
- Sue McGovern, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Jeremy J. Neidhart, 31, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree trespass.
- Bethani L. Butler, 24, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree trespass.
- Robert R. Crouse, 39, of North Syracuse, was arrested on a Madison County Court bench warrant for failure to appear for sentencing on the charge of second-degree attempted burglary. He was transported to Madison County Jail to be held until sentencing.
Feb. 3, 2021
- Harold E. Winchell, 35, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Mallory P. Coe, 25, of Durhamville, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.
Feb. 4, 2021
- Alexa R. Fluty, 19, of Barneveld, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Feb. 5, 2021
- Corey M. Bornschein, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for failure to register as a sex offender.
- Gina L. Gausman, 52, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, obstructed view and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Timothy C. Bates, 48, of Vernon, was issued appearance tickets for no seatbelt, uninspected motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Alicia L. Roydhouse, 40, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Kurt C. Merithew, 41, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, insufficient tail lamps and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Feb. 6, 2021
- Michael T. Helmer, 55, of Durhamville, was issued a criminal summons for four counts of all night parking.
- Brandon E. Garlock, 30, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, inadequate stop lamps, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper plates, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (alcohol suspension), unlicensed operator, unregistered motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. In a separate incident he was issued an appearance ticket for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Joshua M. Barlow, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Feb. 7, 2021
- Christopher M. Cowie, 49, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for driving while intoxicated, moved from lane unsafely and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater.
Feb. 8, 2021
- Quinn G. Hurley, 38, of Cazenovia, was arrested for insufficient turn signal, failure to use designated lane, uninspected motor vehicle, displaying a forged inspection sticker and felony driving while intoxicated (two previous convictions). He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.