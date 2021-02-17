Adorable adoptables seek fur-ever loving homes

Mitsy is a pretty 2-year-old girl who likes to be petted. She would make a great companion for her person. Mitsy is looking for a quiet home with no small children where she can be the queen of the household. If you would like to visit or learn more information about Mitsy, stop by or call the shelter.

Dolph is an independent, large, 5-year-old male cat. He prefers to be petted on the ground and live quietly in his new home. Dolph would do best with a quiet older cat or a playful kitten but no dogs. He is a big fan of cat grass. Call our shelter today to set up an appointment to meet this fellow and his adorable mustache.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related