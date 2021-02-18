Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Blotter: Oneida Police Department

Bymartha

Feb 18, 2021

Feb. 9, 2021

  • Tyler D. Curtis, 25, of Oneida, was arrested on a Madison County bench warrant for failure to appear for sentencing on the charge of criminal mischief third-degree.  He was transported to Madison County Jail to await further proceedings.

Feb. 10, 2021

  • Teresa M. Gonzalez, 31, of Oneida, was arrested for burglary third-degree and petit larceny.  She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.
  • Nicole K. Campbell, 43, of Oneida, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for failure to appear to render a plea on the charge of assault second-degree.  She was transported to Madison County Jail to await further proceedings.
  • Deanna P. Blanco, 20, of Utica, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal contempt second-degree.  She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.

Feb. 11, 2021

  • Olivario B. Maes, 42, of Oneida, was arrested for burglary second-degree (C felony), criminal mischief fourth-degree and criminal trespass second-degree.  He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree (E felony).  He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $2500 cash or $5000 bond.
  • Roger P. King, 49, of Durhamville, was issued appearance tickets for operation a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Feb. 12, 2021

  • Nicole B. Woodcock, 33, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Christopher M. Fuller, 27, of Norwich, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Kurt C. Merithew, 41, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.

Feb. 13, 2021

  • Brian A. Miller, 25, of Bouckville, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, switched plates and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
  • Clayton J. Martin, 39, of Vernon, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, unlawful possession of marijuana second-degree, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree (previous conviction), driving the wrong way on a one-way street, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and possession of a forged instrument third-degree.
  • Jared S. Jakubowski, 27, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. 

Feb. 14, 2021

  • Jose A. Fernandez, 59, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

By martha

Related Post

Pets Top Story

Adorable adoptables seek fur-ever loving homes

Feb 16, 2021 martha
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Feb. 15, 2021

Feb 16, 2021 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

American Red Cross aids three after Chittenango fire

Feb 16, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Blotter: Oneida Police Department

Feb 18, 2021
Pets Top Story

Adorable adoptables seek fur-ever loving homes

Feb 16, 2021
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Feb. 15, 2021

Feb 16, 2021
Fitness, Health & Wellness Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

American Red Cross aids three after Chittenango fire

Feb 16, 2021