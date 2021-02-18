Blotter: Oneida Police Department

Feb. 9, 2021
- Tyler D. Curtis, 25, of Oneida, was arrested on a Madison County bench warrant for failure to appear for sentencing on the charge of criminal mischief third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail to await further proceedings.
Feb. 10, 2021
- Teresa M. Gonzalez, 31, of Oneida, was arrested for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.
- Nicole K. Campbell, 43, of Oneida, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for failure to appear to render a plea on the charge of assault second-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail to await further proceedings.
- Deanna P. Blanco, 20, of Utica, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal contempt second-degree. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.
Feb. 11, 2021
- Olivario B. Maes, 42, of Oneida, was arrested for burglary second-degree (C felony), criminal mischief fourth-degree and criminal trespass second-degree. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree (E felony). He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $2500 cash or $5000 bond.
- Roger P. King, 49, of Durhamville, was issued appearance tickets for operation a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Feb. 12, 2021
- Nicole B. Woodcock, 33, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Christopher M. Fuller, 27, of Norwich, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Kurt C. Merithew, 41, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
Feb. 13, 2021
- Brian A. Miller, 25, of Bouckville, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, switched plates and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Clayton J. Martin, 39, of Vernon, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, unlawful possession of marijuana second-degree, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree (previous conviction), driving the wrong way on a one-way street, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and possession of a forged instrument third-degree.
- Jared S. Jakubowski, 27, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Feb. 14, 2021
- Jose A. Fernandez, 59, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.