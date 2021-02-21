PAC 99 schedule week of Feb. 21, 2021

Tuesday, Feb. 23
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Common Council meeting of Feb. 16
- 9:18 a.m., 2:18 p.m. and 7:18 p.m.: Village of Canastota, Board of Trustees meeting of Feb. 17
- 10:21 a.m., 3:21 p.m. and 8:21 p.m.: Oneida Elks Lodge Donation to Karing Kitchen
Wednesday, Feb. 24
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Madison County Board of Supervisors special meeting of Feb. 19
- 9:16 a.m., 2:16 p.m. and 7:16 p.m.: Capital Notebook with N.Y. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barkley, 120 Assembly District
- 9:25 a.m., 2:25 p.m. and 7:25 p.m.: Madison County Historical Society annual dinner, October 21, 2013, with John Taibi “Favorite Stories of Madison County Railroads”
Thursday, Feb. 25
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World – “Surviving Stress”
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: N.A.H.O.F. “Harriet Tubman, Myth, Memory and History,” with Dr. Milton Sernett, Ph.D.