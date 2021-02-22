Adorable adoptables need fur-ever loving homes

This handsome boy is Nicholas. He is a sweet, spunky guy who is happy and loving. He is laid-back and confident. He does best in a home where he can thrive as the only pet. A meet-and-greet is required for households with children. Does this guy peak your interest? Contact the shelter for an appointment to get to know Nicholas.

Senorita is a loveable and sweet girl. She would make a great companion for a calm, quiet household. She would do best in a home with kids 10 and up. Senorita is a little reserved, but she is looking for the right family to call her own. If you are interested in getting to know her, call and set up an appointment.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

