Local Safety/Law Enforcement

Madison County announces a final public input session on police reform draft plan

Feb 23, 2021

Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative plan Committee released a draft plan Feb. 12, 2021.

Two public comment periods were held to offer the community a chance to share their comments on the plan. For those who have not had a chance to speak, a final public comment period will be held virtually on the plan, which can be found here.

The comments will assist the committee in finalizing the plan.

The final public comment period will be 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Those wishing to comment may email policereform@madisoncounty.ny.gov to receive a Zoom link. Observers may live stream the comment session on the Madison County YouTube page. Comments may also be submitted in writing to the above email address by noon March 1.

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=272.

