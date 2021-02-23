BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Feb. 16, 2021
- Jeannie M. Buffington, 51, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
- Mallory P. Coe, 26, of Durhamville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
Feb. 18, 2021
- Adrian K. Johnson, 37, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for trespass.
- Amanda J. Murray, 39, of Herkimer, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants for first-degree criminal contempt (felony). She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
Feb. 19, 2021
- Michael E. Panzica, 38, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- John L. Phillips, 29, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
Feb. 20, 2021
- Kurt C. Merithew, 41, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Michael W. Tooke, 58, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree harassment.
Feb. 21, 2021
- Ryan B. Wyant, 19, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony).
- Timothy L. Briggs, 38, of Blossvale, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Austin J. Murray, 21, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
Feb. 22, 2021
- Aaron M. Smith, 29, of Ilion, was arrested on four separate arrest warrants for second-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree robbery and petit larceny, and two warrants for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court on all charges and was released on his own recognizance.