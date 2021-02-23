Morrisville Public Library news

By Library Manager Michelle A. Rounds

Join us Wednesday evenings for Classics with Chelle at 7 p.m., as I read a classic book on Facebook Live. Fun for kids and adults. We are starting a new book Wednesday, March 3: “Frindle,” by Andrew Clements.

For our March book discussion, we have chosen the book, “Guest List,” by Lucy Foley. Copies may be picked up now. Then look for our event of this on Facebook and join in the discussion from March 15 through 31, 2021. You can read the book and not participate, too.

Our March Take-n-Make’s are out at the library. They are shamrock string art craft – create a string art shamrock (all materials provided.); scratch shamrocks – create two scratch art shamrocks to keep or give away (all materials provided); and we all love stickers, so this month is our St. Patrick’s Day sticker scene – kids ages 2 through 15 stop in and get your activities today (while limited supplies last).

If you missed our appointment book sales, from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12, we are having another one. No appointments needed. We are only allowing five people in at once so if the room is “full” you may be asked to wait outside. We all have to stay safe. Bring your own bags or boxes, as we cannot provide any and we are only accepting cash. Everyone must wear a face covering the entire time and use our hand sanitizer upon entrance. Hardcovers are $2 each or three for $5, paperbacks are $1 each or three for $2, and DVDs are $3 each.

If you need to send a fax, make copies or purchase a Madison County landfill punch card, come in and ask the staff. Face coverings required.

Public computers are unavailable right now.

We can make prints for you if you email us at morrisville@midyork.org.

If you need an item notarized, call or email the library (315.684.9130, mrounds@midyork.org) to make an appointment.

Drop return items in the bin just inside the main entrance or by the circulation desk during open hours.

The Morrisville Public Library is open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Come in, get your own materials and check out in no more than 10 minutes. No appointments needed. Face coverings required. Only seven people are allowed in at one time. Visitors must use hand sanitizer provided at the entrance); the library staff reserves the right to hurry you along.

If you or someone you live with has COVID-19, recently have been or possibly exposed, in quarantine or isolation or is waiting for COVID-19 test results, do not come to the library. Stay home and stop the spread.

