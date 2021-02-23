Madison County Courier

Madison County Farm Bureau honors Bill Magee

Feb 23, 2021

In honor of the late Assemblyman Bill Magee, the Madison County Farm Bureau presented a donation of $1,000 to the Morrisville College Foundation to bolster the Magee Scholarship Fund.

The Magee Scholarship Fund at Morrisville College, originally initiated by Magee, offers scholarships to students studying agriculture.

“Bill was a never-ending farming advocate for Madison County and all of New York state agriculture,” said Shawn Bossard, president of Madison County Farm Bureau. “The loss of Bill will be felt for a long time, and it is fitting that we honor him by helping students who are studying to enter an industry that he was most passionate about.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Magee Scholarship Fund at Morrisville College may visit Morrisville.edu/give; specify that your contribution is to go toward the Magee Scholarship Fund in the “Additional Comments” section of the form.

