New Woodstock Free Library hosts Saturday story time

Feb 23, 2021

The New Woodstock Free Library will host a cake-themed story time at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at 2106 Main St. At 10 a.m., the stories will be presented in-person at the Library, followed by a (non-edible) puffy paint cupcake craft.

At 11 a.m., the stories will be read aloud on Zoom. Due to social distancing requirements, space will be limited at the in-person storytime. Those interested in participating should contact the library at 315.662.3134 or email Library Director Heather Elia at helia@midyork.org.

Storytimes are open to all ages but most appropriate for the 4- to 7-year-old age range.

