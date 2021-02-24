Madison County Health Department announces vaccine clinic

Madison County Department of Health received a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine doses this week. Today, at 3 p.m. the health department will be posting a link to sign up for their clinic Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at SUNY Morrisville.

Over the past few months, the MCDOH has administered over 4,000 doses of vaccine. The Health Department, as per New York State guidance, has been target vaccinating those eligible in the 1B essential employee category. As of Feb. 15, Governor Cuomo announced that the Health Departments can vaccinate adult New Yorkers with comorbidities. Since the pool of individuals eligible has grown even more, the Health Department will be putting clinic info up on its website for people to sign up.

The MCDOH vaccine clinic is only for eligible 1B essential workers and those with comorbidities. You can find a list of those eligible by going here.

If you sign up for the clinic you must be able to provide proof of your eligibility. At this time, those eligible under 1B require ID from your place of work or a paystub. For those with comorbidities, Madison County requires either a summary of care or a note from your doctor, they should be on your doctor’s letter head, list your name, and list your comorbidity. You will need a paper copy of this to be handed in when you arrive at your appointment. Those without proof of eligibility will be turned away.

Note that Madison County knows that an online link is not well-suited for everyone, that it can be confusing and difficult especially for those without internet. Madison County’s Office of the Aging is helping those 65 and older to schedule an appointment. The Madison County COVID-19 hotline can also assist with scheduling appointments when there is availability.

The MCDOH would like to remind everyone that there are still cases of COVID-19 in our community. Stay home if you have symptoms of illness and limit how much you go out in public. If you do go out, please remember the 3 W’s – wear a cloth face covering, watch your social distancing, and wash your hands. Even though people are getting vaccinated, COVID-19 is still in our community and we must all work together to limit the spread and protect each other.

For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at healthymadisoncounty.org or call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315.366.2770.

