Senators announce more than $7 million in funding

Senators Rachel May and John Mannion are proud to announce the recipients of Smart Schools Bond Act Funding in Senate Districts 50 and 53. This funding supports classroom technology, high-tech security and school connectivity; in a particularly tight budget cycle, this news is welcome for the school districts of Central New York:

Chittenango CSD Total Award: $486,765 Classroom Technology Portion: $486,765

Georgetown-South Otselic CSD Total Award: $513,205 School Connectivity Portion: $143,250 High-Tech Security Portion: $369,955

Lyncourt UFSD Total Award: $18,900 Classroom Technology Portion: $18,900

East Syracuse-Minoa CSD Total Award: $98,420 High-Tech Security Portion: $98,420

Syracuse City SD Total Award: $6,268,333 School Connectivity Portion: $6,159,533 High-Tech Security Portion: $108,800



Additional information can be found HERE.

“In the face of unprecedented challenges, our schools have stepped up to provide for their students and families,” said Senator Rachel May. “I am very happy to be able to announce funding for our local school districts that will help them to expand their connectivity and ability to serve their students and teachers. These investments will continue to benefit our students for years to come in expanded equipment and quality internet access.”

“Technology can be a great equalizer for students, teachers, and school districts, particularly as they continue to navigate the never-before-seen challenges wrought by COVID-19,” said Senator John W. Mannion. “I’m pleased that the Syracuse and East Syracuse-Minoa School Districts have been awarded Smart Schools Bond Act funding to equip students with tablets, computers, and the broadband access that they need to succeed.”

