Education/STEM

Senators announce more than $7 million in funding

Feb 26, 2021

Senators Rachel May and John Mannion are proud to announce the recipients of Smart Schools Bond Act Funding in Senate Districts 50 and 53. This funding supports classroom technology, high-tech security and school connectivity; in a particularly tight budget cycle, this news is welcome for the school districts of Central New York:

  • Chittenango CSD
    • Total Award: $486,765
    • Classroom Technology Portion: $486,765
  • Georgetown-South Otselic CSD 
    • Total Award: $513,205
    • School Connectivity Portion: $143,250
    • High-Tech Security Portion: $369,955
  • Lyncourt UFSD
    • Total Award: $18,900
    • Classroom Technology Portion: $18,900
  • East Syracuse-Minoa CSD
    • Total Award: $98,420
    • High-Tech Security Portion: $98,420
  • Syracuse City SD
    • Total Award: $6,268,333
    • School Connectivity Portion: $6,159,533
    • High-Tech Security Portion: $108,800

Additional information can be found HERE.

“In the face of unprecedented challenges, our schools have stepped up to provide for their students and families,” said Senator Rachel May. “I am very happy to be able to announce funding for our local school districts that will help them to expand their connectivity and ability to serve their students and teachers. These investments will continue to benefit our students for years to come in expanded equipment and quality internet access.”

“Technology can be a great equalizer for students, teachers, and school districts, particularly as they continue to navigate the never-before-seen challenges wrought by COVID-19,” said Senator John W. Mannion. “I’m pleased that the Syracuse and East Syracuse-Minoa School Districts have been awarded Smart Schools Bond Act funding to equip students with tablets, computers, and the broadband access that they need to succeed.”

