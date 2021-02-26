SUNY Morrisville earns kudos for supporting military veterans

SUNY Morrisville has once again been honored for its outstanding support of military service members, veterans and their families, receiving the 2021-22 Military Friendly School designation.

The Military Friendly Schools list sets the standard for higher education institutions to give the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.

“We have a long-standing commitment to military service members and veterans as students, creating opportunities to improve their lives and to ensure their success at SUNY Morrisville,” said Paul Field, New York State University Police chief at SUNY Morrisville, who also serves as the college’s veterans advocate. Field is a United States Army veteran who served with the 101st Airborne as a military police officer.

“As more veterans find a home on our campus, we are proud to provide services that significantly help them succeed after serving our country,” said Mary Bonderoff, interim vice president for student affairs and chief diversity officer. “We will continually assess and make improvements to what we offer to ensure veterans thrive at SUNY Morrisville.”

SUNY Morrisville’s military friendly features include an active Veterans Task Force, a group of campus and community volunteers who assist with developing activities and support services to students, faculty and staff with military service and their families.

The college also offers a variety of educational benefits for eligible students in addition to support services for veterans. As the on-campus veterans advocate, Field coordinates with support services to provide outreach to the college’s student veterans. He also helps organize professional development sessions and guest speakers to raise awareness of issues surrounding student veterans and how faculty and staff can address those students’ needs.

SUNY Morrisville’s veterans lounge, located on the first floor of Galbreath Hall, is equipped with a computer lab and study area and serves as a meeting point for student veterans to connect.

Those institutions considered military friendly were evaluated using public data sources and a survey completed by the school, as well as student survey data. Student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates also were taken into account.

The 2021-22 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of “G.I. Jobs” magazine and can be found at militaryfriendly.com.

MilitaryFriendly.com is a part of Victory Media, which offers private-sector resources for the approximately 250,000 people who leave military service each year.

