March is Youth Art Month at the Canastota Public Library

The Canastota art teachers are celebrating the arts by displaying their and their students’ artwork at the Canastota Public Library during the month of March. It’s part of the annual ‘Art: The Common Thread’ exhibit.

Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing.

The display will be featured in the Lawson Community Room on the lower level of the Canastota Public Library.

Kristie Boisen, Melissa Buneo and Denise Whalen are showing their work alongside the work of one of their students through the month of March in the Gallery.

Boisen will display her work, entitled “Mike and Molly’s,” and her student, Kaitlyn O’Dell will display “Home.”

Buneo’s work, “Grace of God,” will be on display with her student Parker Schmidt’s “Reflections.”

Finally, Whalen’s art, “Delphi Falls,” will display along with student Luke Ackerman’s, who will display “Skier’s Paradise.”

The Teacher and Youth Art will be on display throughout the entire month of March in the Lawson Community Room on the lower level of the library.

The display will be available during regular library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

