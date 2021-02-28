Madison County Courier

City Clerk announces March 2 Common Council agenda

Feb 28, 2021

City Clerk Susan Pulverenti released the agenda for the March 2, 2021, Oneida Common Council meeting. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Kallet Civic Center, 159 Main St., Oneida.

Agenda:

*Call to Order / Pledge of Allegiance / Roll Call

PUBLIC COMMENT -Audience members each allotted up to 3-minutes speaking time

OLD BUSINESS

*Approval of minutes of the regular meeting February 16, 2021

*Approval of Warrant No. 5

  1. POLLING PLACES: Designate the polling places in the City of Oneida for 2021; Wards 1 & 2 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and Wards 3, 4, 5 and 6 at the Kallet Civic Center. (Pulverenti)
  2. POLICE REFORM PLAN: Approve the City of Oneida Police Reform Plan. (Little)
  3. SURPLUS: Authorize the Fire Chief to sell surplus radios to All Season Distribution. (Wells/Fields)
  4. WATER FUND TRANSFER: Authorize the Comptroller to transfer $107,358.24 from the Water Fund to the Water Reserve Fund. (Wells)
  5. BUDGET TRANSFERS/AMENDMENTS: Approve transfers to reallocate 2020 funds to cover costs for retirement payout 12/31/20 and to cover costs for overtime worked at the end of 2020. (Wells)
  6. RENTAL FEES: Approve the daytime rental fee at the Recreation Department. (Griff)

NEW BUSINESS

EXECUTIVE SESSION – Advice of Counsel (Mayor)

Click HERE for meeting materials.

By martha

