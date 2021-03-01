Scherz announces 12th annual scholarship for volunteer community service

Fred “Fritz” Scherz, Jr., Verona town councilor, has again created the Fred Scherz, Sr., Memorial Scholarship for Volunteer Community Service. The 12th annual scholarship will be for $250 and will be awarded by Scherz to a Verona student who is on track to graduate from 12th grade at a high school (public or private) or home school by June 30, 2021.

Additionally, the student must have lived in Verona since at least Dec. 1, 2020, and must be voluntarily engaged in community service or must have created a community project that benefits the town of Verona.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 12 years since I did the inaugural scholarship back in spring 2010,” Scherz said, explaining it is a way to honor his dad’s memory. “My dad, Fred Scherz, Sr., believed it was important to give back to his community, and he took pride in helping people. Last year, Zachary Thompson won the 10th annual Fred Scherz, Sr., Memorial Scholarship for Volunteer Community Service.

“As with past scholarships I awarded, I plan on self-funding this year’s scholarship in my dad’s name and believe that if students get started in volunteering at a younger age, they’ll continue to do so once they’re out of school. I feel strongly that volunteerism is a great thing for any community.”

To view the complete rules, to get an application for the scholarship or for more information, visit fritzscherz.com, twitter.com/fritzscherz, fritzscherz.blogspot.com or call 315.363.3509.

The deadline to apply is June 19, 2021.

