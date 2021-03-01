Madison County Health Department announces vaccine clinic March 3

The Madison County Department of Health received a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine doses this week. Tomorrow, March 2, 2021, at 2 p.m., the Health Department will post a link for individuals to sign up for the Wednesday, March 3, 2021, clinic in Chittenango.

You must have an appointment to attend this clinic, no walk-ins will be allowed.

This clinic is only for individuals who work or reside in Madison County and are eligible according to New York state. Those eligible include public-facing workers in phase 1B, those 18 and older with one of the eligible underlying conditions and those who are 65 and older. A list of eligibility can be found HERE.

Those signing up for the clinic must provide proof of eligibility either through an employment ID badge or paystub, a summary of care or doctor’s note with the underlying condition identified, a driver’s license with your birth date or by signing the New York state self-attestation certification saying you are one of the eligible populations.

Those without proof of eligibility will be turned away.

Since the pool of individuals eligible has grown even more and there are still a limited amount of vaccines available, the MCDOH anticipates this week’s clinic to fill up quickly. If you are not able to reserve an appointment this week, do not get discouraged. As more vaccines are available, the MCDOH will continue to post available clinics on its website at madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.

Madison County acknowledges that not everyone is well-suited for online transactions and that it can be confusing and difficult, especially for those without internet. The MCDOH is working with and targeting individuals who may need assistance in making an appointment.

The MCDOH reminds the public that there are still cases of COVID-19 in our community. Stay home if you have symptoms of illness and limit how much you go out in public. If you do go out, wear a cloth face covering, watch your social distancing, and wash your hands. Even though people are getting vaccinated, COVID-19 is still in the community and all must work together to limit the spread and protect each other.

For more information, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

